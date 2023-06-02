Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Holland & Knight on Friday removed a privacy class action against DLP Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center and DLP Conemaugh Physician Practices to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit accuses the defendants of disclosures patients’ protected health information through its use of the Meta Pixel tracking tool without authorization. The suit was filed by Saltz Mongeluzzi & Bendesky; Turke & Strauss; Cohen & Malad; and Stranch, Jennings & Garvey. The case is 3:23-cv-00110, Doe v. DLP Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, LLC et al.

Health Care

June 02, 2023, 3:44 PM

Plaintiffs

Jane Doe

Plaintiffs

Stranch, Jennings & Garvey, PLLC

Saltz Mongeluzzi Barrett & Bendesky, Pc

Turke & Strauss LLP

Cohen And Malad Llp

Branstetter, Stranch & Jennings

defendants

DLP Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, LLC

DLP Conemaugh Physician Practices, LLC

defendant counsels

Holland & Knight

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims