New Suit

Delta Air Lines was sued Monday in New York Eastern District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Mark David Shirian PC on behalf of an anonymous male plaintiff who contends that he was sexually harassed by an intoxicated female on a flight home from Greece. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00931, Doe v. Delta Air Lines, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

February 07, 2023, 4:58 AM