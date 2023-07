Who Got The Work

Paul Erian of Squire Patton Boggs has entered an appearance for Deloitte LLP Group Insurance Plan in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The case, over health benefits, was filed June 6 in New York Southern District Court by the Killian Firm on behalf of anonymous plaintiff. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John P. Cronan, is 1:23-cv-04743, Doe v. Deloitte LLP Group Insurance PLan.

Business Services

July 21, 2023, 8:43 AM

