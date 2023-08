Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at King & Spalding on Friday removed a privacy class action against DaVita, the nation's largest provider of outpatient dialysis, to California Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman on behalf of patients who claim their personal information was shared with Meta Platforms. The case is 3:23-cv-01424, Doe v. Davita, Inc.

Health Care

August 04, 2023, 3:22 PM

Plaintiffs

Jane Doe

Plaintiffs

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman

defendants

Davita, Inc.

defendant counsels

King & Spalding

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims