Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hawkins Parnell & Young on Monday removed a civil rights lawsuit against Solano County and other defendants to California Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Emanuel Law Group on behalf of a plaintiff who claims he was sexually assaulted by a cellmate while being held at Solano County Jail, Stanton Correctional Facility. The case is 2:23-cv-00180, Doe v. County of Solano et al.

Government

January 30, 2023, 8:56 PM