Who Got The Work

Plunkett Cooney partner Brian T. McGorisk has entered an appearance for Council on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault a/k/a Shelterhouse of Midland in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was filed Feb. 2 in Michigan Eastern District Court by the Batey Law Firm on behalf of a former clinical director, who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after seeking accommodations for her anxiety and panic attacks. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Denise Page Hood, is 1:23-cv-10280, Doe v. Council on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault.

Health Care

March 20, 2023, 6:23 AM

