New Suit

Wigdor filed a lawsuit Wednesday in New York Southern District Court in connection with Dr. Robert Hadden, a gynecologist who was ordered this year to pay $165 million to victims after being accused of serial sexual abuse. The suit was brought on behalf of a plaintiff who accuses Columbia University and the New York and Presbyterian Hospital of being complicit in the pattern of patient abuse, which lasted almost two decades. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-10340, Doe v. Columbia University in the City of New York et al.