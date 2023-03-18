Brian Patrick Gainer, Aleeza Fatima Mian and Lisa Marie McElroy from Johnson & Bell have stepped in to represent Ottowa police officer Stephanie Nelson in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The case was filed Feb. 1 in Illinois Northern District Court by Taxman, Pollock, Murray & Bekkerman on behalf of a plaintiff who accuses the defendants of filming her nude inside the Ottowa police station after being arrested, then sharing the footage online. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert W. Gettleman, is 1:23-cv-00623, Doe v. City of Ottawa et al.
March 18, 2023, 12:09 PM