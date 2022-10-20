New Suit - Employment

Brinker International, the parent company of Chili's, and other defendants were sued Thursday in West Virginia Southern District Court over alleged disability-based employment discrimination. The lawsuit was brought by Mountain State Justice Inc. on behalf of an anonymous plaintiff who claims she was wrongfully terminated for being HIV positive. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-00461, Doe v. Chili's of West Virginia, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 20, 2022, 3:17 PM