Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Fox Rothschild and Feldesman Tucker Leifer Fidell LLP on Thursday removed a class action against Centerville Clinics Inc. to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The complaint, filed by Turke & Strauss; Cohen & Malad; Stranch, Jennings & Garvey; and Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky, accuses the defendant of violating HIPAA and the Pennsylvania Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law by implementing a Facebook tracking pixel and Facebook Application Programming Interface, which provides personal health information of users to Facebook which sells the information to third parties. The case is 2:23-cv-01107, Doe v. Centerville Clinics Inc.

Health Care

June 17, 2023, 12:45 PM

Plaintiffs

Jane Doe

Plaintiffs

Turke & Strauss LLP

Branstetter, Stranch & Jennings

Stranch, Jennings & Garvey, PLLC

Cohen And Malad Llp

Saltz Mongeluzzi Barrett & Bendesky, Pc

defendants

Centerville Clinics Inc.

defendant counsels

Fox Rothschild

nature of claim: 890/