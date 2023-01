Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Choate Hall & Stewart on Thursday removed a digital privacy class action against Cape Cod Healthcare to Massachusetts District Court. The suit was brought by Keller Postman, Sweeney Merrigan Law and Ahmad Zavitsanos & Mensing on behalf of individuals whose private information was allegedly shared with Facebook through a tracking pixel on the defendant's website. The case is 1:23-cv-10080, Doe v. Cape Cod Healthcare Inc.

Health Care

January 12, 2023, 6:44 PM