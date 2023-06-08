Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against 22 East 54th Street Restaurant Corp., Mario Benitez and other defendants to New York Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Derek Smith Law Group on behalf of a 'Jane Doe' plaintiff who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after complaining to upper management about sexual harassment claims. The suit also pursues gender discrimination and hostile work environment claims. The case is 1:23-cv-04803, Doe v. Camelot Castle, LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

June 08, 2023, 4:28 AM

Plaintiffs

Jane Doe

defendants

22 East 54th Street Restaurant Corp.

Anthony Carrera

Camelot Castle, LLC

Daniel Vivar

Douglas Kaplan

Fat 2 Muscle, LLC

Francis McCole

Leo Xie

Luis Martinez

Mario Benitez

Thomas Burke

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination