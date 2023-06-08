Attorneys at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against 22 East 54th Street Restaurant Corp., Mario Benitez and other defendants to New York Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Derek Smith Law Group on behalf of a 'Jane Doe' plaintiff who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after complaining to upper management about sexual harassment claims. The suit also pursues gender discrimination and hostile work environment claims. The case is 1:23-cv-04803, Doe v. Camelot Castle, LLC et al.
Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure
June 08, 2023, 4:28 AM