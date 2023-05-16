New Suit - Trafficking Victims Protection Act

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and other defendants were sued Monday in New York Southern District Court over alleged sex trafficking activity. The court case, which claims violations of the federal Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act, was brought by the Locks Law Firm; Provost Umphrey Law Firm; and Annie McAdams PC on behalf of an unidentified plaintiff who claims that she was a victim of sex trafficking at the defendant hotels. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04032, Doe v. Brisam Clinton LLC d/b/a Comfort Inn et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

May 16, 2023, 4:15 AM

Jane Doe

Locks Law Firm

Hilton Management LLC

La Quinta Holdings Inc.

BRE/Prime Mezz LLC D/B/A LA Quinta Inn & Suites

Brisam Clinton LLC d/b/a Comfort Inn

Choice Hotels International, Inc.

Hilton Resorts Corporation

MK Lcp Rye LLC D/B/A Hilton

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, LLC

