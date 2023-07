New Suit - Sex Abuse

Leon Black, former CEO of Apollo Global Management who resigned after an investigation revealed that he had paid $158 million to Jeffrey Epstein, was hit with a lawsuit on Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Wigdor on behalf of an anonymous plaintiff who was allegedly raped by Black in Epstein's Manhattan townhouse. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-06418, Doe v. Black.

New York

July 25, 2023, 4:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Jane Doe

Plaintiffs

Wigdor

defendants

Leon Black

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims