Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hogan Lovells on Thursday removed a digital privacy class action against Atrius Health to Massachusetts District Court. The suit, filed by Shapiro Haber & Urmy, is part of a wave of cases accusing health care companies of using tracking pixels to share patients' protected health information with Facebook, Google and other businesses. The case is 1:23-cv-10923, Doe v. Atrius Health Inc.

Health Care

April 27, 2023, 7:11 PM

Plaintiffs

R.N. Jane Doe

defendants

Atrius Health, Inc.

defendant counsels

Hogan Lovells

nature of claim: 890/