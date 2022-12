New Suit

Amazon.com was hit with a lawsuit Wednesday in Massachusetts District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Lemberg Law on behalf of anonymous plaintiff, who accuses Amazon of negligently hiring a deliverer who had a history of sexual abuse of children. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-12169, Doe v. Amazon.Com, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

December 21, 2022, 1:02 PM