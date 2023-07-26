Who Got The Work

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner partner Jacquelyn N. Schell has entered an appearance for A360 Media, operator of the publication Us Weekly, in a pending defamation lawsuit. The action was filed July 3 in Georgia Northern District Court by Clare Locke and Wade, Grunberg & Wilson on behalf of anonymous plaintiff. According to the complaint, the Us Weekly published a photograph of the plaintiff, who is not connected with Elon Musk, to illustrate multiple stories about the other of Musk’s infant twins. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Victoria M. Calvert, is 1:23-cv-02954, Doe v. A360 Media LLC.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

July 26, 2023, 9:44 AM

Plaintiffs

Jane Doe

Plaintiffs

Clare Locke

Wade, Grunberg & Wilson, LLC

defendants

A360 Media LLC

defendant counsels

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner

nature of claim: 320/for alleged defamation