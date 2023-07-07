Carnival, the international cruise line headquartered in Florida, has retained attorneys Lauren Cabeza and William R. Seitz of Mase Seitz Briggs to fend off a pending sexual assault lawsuit. The case was filed May 23 in Florida Southern District Court by Lipcon, Margulies & Winkan on behalf of a 'Jane Doe' minor who alleges that she was assaulted by a passenger on a Carnival cruise. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jose E. Martinez, is 1:23-cv-21916, Doe (T.S.) v. Carnival Corporation.
Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure
July 07, 2023, 5:47 AM