Who Got The Work

Carnival, the international cruise line headquartered in Florida, has retained attorneys Lauren Cabeza and William R. Seitz of Mase Seitz Briggs to fend off a pending sexual assault lawsuit. The case was filed May 23 in Florida Southern District Court by Lipcon, Margulies & Winkan on behalf of a 'Jane Doe' minor who alleges that she was assaulted by a passenger on a Carnival cruise. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jose E. Martinez, is 1:23-cv-21916, Doe (T.S.) v. Carnival Corporation.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

July 07, 2023, 5:47 AM

Plaintiffs

Jane Doe (T.S.)

Plaintiffs

Lipcon Margulies Alsina & Winkleman

Lipcon, Margulies, Alsina, Winkleman, P.A.

Lipcon, Margulies, And Winkleman, P.A.

defendants

Carnival Corporation

defendant counsels

Mase Mebane

Mase Mebane & Briggs, P.A.

nature of claim: 340/for personal injury claims related to a cruise or marine vessel