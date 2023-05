New Suit - Sex Abuse

Carnival, the international cruise line headquartered in Florida, was hit with a sexual assault lawsuit Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Lipcon, Margulies & Winkan on behalf of anonymous minor plaintiff who alleges that she was assaulted by a passenger on a Carnival cruise. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-21916, Doe (T.S.) v. Carnival Corporation.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

May 23, 2023, 4:49 PM

Plaintiffs

Jane Doe (T.S.)

Plaintiffs

Lipcon Margulies Alsina & Winkleman

Lipcon, Margulies, Alsina, Winkleman, P.A.

Lipcon, Margulies, And Winkleman, P.A.

defendants

Carnival Corporation

nature of claim: 340/for personal injury claims related to a cruise or marine vessel