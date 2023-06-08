New Suit - Sex Abuse

Carnival, the international cruise line headquartered in Florida, and One Spa World were sued Thursday in Florida Southern District Court for personal injury claims related to a cruise. The court case, pertaining to an alleged sexual assault that took place during a facial, was brought by Lipcon, Margulies & Winkleman on behalf of an anonymous plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-22129, Doe (S.K) v. Carnival Corporation.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

June 08, 2023, 2:20 PM

Plaintiffs

Jane Doe (S.K)

Plaintiffs

Lipcon Margulies Alsina & Winkleman

Lipcon, Margulies, Alsina, Winkleman, P.A.

Lipcon, Margulies, And Winkleman, P.A.

defendants

Carnival Corporation

One Spa World LLC

nature of claim: 340/for personal injury claims related to a cruise or marine vessel