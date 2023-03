New Suit - Personal Injury

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and other defendants were hit with a lawsuit Friday in New Jersey District Court for allegedly facilitating the sex trafficking of an anonymous plaintiff. The court action was filed by the Locks Law Firm. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01493, Doe (P.B.) v. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

March 17, 2023, 12:44 PM

Plaintiffs

Jane Doe (P.B.)

defendants

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc.

CT-CT07 Mazel, LLC

Dt-Dt07 Mazel, LLC

Ramada Franchise Systems, Inc.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims