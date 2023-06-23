Removed To Federal Court

Prairie Ridge Health Foundation on Friday removed a privacy class action to Wisconsin Western District Court. The complaint, filed by Turke & Strauss LLP and Ahmad, Zavitsanos & Mensing, accuses the defendant of violating HIPAA laws by implementing a Facebook tracking pixel and Facebook Application Programming Interface, which provides personal health information of users to Facebook which sells the information to third parties. The Prairie Ridge Health Foundation is represented by Quarles & Brady. The case is 3:23-cv-00426, Doe, Jane v. Prairie Ridge Health Inc.

Health Care

June 23, 2023, 1:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Jane Doe

defendants

Prairie Ridge Health Foundation, Inc.

Prairie Ridge Health, Inc.

defendant counsels

Quarles & Brady

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims