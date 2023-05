Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Baker McKenzie on Thursday removed a data breach class action against MKS Instruments to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Cohelan Khoury & Singer and Keegan & Baker on behalf of individuals whose personally identifiable information was allegedly compromised in a cyberattack. The case is 8:23-cv-00868, Doe v. MKS Instruments Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 18, 2023, 5:07 PM

Plaintiffs

John Doe, individually and on behalf of all others similarly situated

defendants

MKS Instruments, Inc.

Doe Defendants 1-100

defendant counsels

Baker McKenzie

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract