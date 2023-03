Removed To Federal Court

Rite Aid removed a digital privacy class action to California Northern District Court on Wednesday. The suit, filed by HammondLaw, is part of a wave of cases accusing businesses of violating the California Invasion of Privacy Act by sharing customers' private information with Facebook through tracking pixels on their websites. Rite Aid is represented by Holland & Knight. The case is 3:23-cv-01495, Doe v. Rite Aid Corp.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 29, 2023, 8:27 PM

