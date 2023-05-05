New Suit - Privacy Class Action

MedStar Health Inc. and Cerner Corp. a division of Oracle, were hit with a privacy class action Friday in Maryland District Court. The suit contends that MedStar's online patient portal, operated by Cerner, unlawfully transmits patient data to Google through tracking cookies. The complaint, filed by Simmons Hanly Conroy, Grygiel Law and Simon Firm, alleges claims for violations of the Electronic Communications Privacy Act and Maryland's Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01198, Doe I, et al v. Medstar Health, Inc et al.

Technology

May 05, 2023, 6:48 PM

Plaintiffs

Jane Doe I

John Doe I

Plaintiffs

Grygiel Law, LLC

defendants

Cerner Corporation

MedStar Health, Inc

nature of claim: 890/