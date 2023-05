New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Google was hit with a digital privacy class action on Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Kiesel Law and Simmons Hanly Conroy, accuses Google of collecting and monetizing individuals' private health information through tracking pixels on health companies' websites in violation of state and federal wiretapping laws. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-02431, Doe v. Google LLC.

Technology

May 17, 2023, 8:48 PM

John Doe I

John Doe II

Kiesel Law LLP

Google LLC

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct