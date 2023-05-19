Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Baker & Hostetler on Wednesday removed a digital privacy class action to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit, filed by Bochetto & Lentz; Ahmad, Zavitsanos & Mensing; and Turke & Strauss on behalf of Excela Health, Excela Health Holding Co. Inc. and other plaintiffs, is part of a wave of lawsuits accusing medical providers of unlawfully transmitting user data to third parties through website tracking pixels. The case is 2:23-cv-00833, Doe I et al v. Excela Health et al.

Health Care

May 19, 2023, 8:07 AM

Plaintiffs

Excela Health

Excela Health Holding Company, Inc.

Excela Health Physician Practices, Inc.

Frick Hospital

Latrobe Area Hospital Inc.

Westmoreland Regional Hospital

Plaintiffs

Baker & Hostetler

defendants

John Doe I

John Doe II

defendant counsels

Bochetto & Lentz, P.C.

nature of claim: 890/