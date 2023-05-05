Shareholder Julie B. Dorfman of Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin has entered an appearance for Denise Casola-Marquez and Diego Marquez in a pending lawsuit over alleged sexual assault. The action was filed March 21 in New Jersey District Court by the Lento Law Group on behalf of an unidentified plaintiff and her child. The suit, which also names Mine Hill Township School District and Adam Zygmunt, the principal of Canfield Avenue Elementary School The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti, is 2:23-cv-01593, Doe et al v. Zygmunt et al.
Education
May 05, 2023, 10:29 AM