Who Got The Work

Shareholder Julie B. Dorfman of Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin has entered an appearance for Denise Casola-Marquez and Diego Marquez in a pending lawsuit over alleged sexual assault. The action was filed March 21 in New Jersey District Court by the Lento Law Group on behalf of an unidentified plaintiff and her child. The suit, which also names Mine Hill Township School District and Adam Zygmunt, the principal of Canfield Avenue Elementary School The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti, is 2:23-cv-01593, Doe et al v. Zygmunt et al.

Education

May 05, 2023, 10:29 AM

Plaintiffs

Joan Doe

John Doe

Plaintiffs

Lento Law Group, P.C.

defendants

ABC Entities 1-10

Adam Zygmunt

Denise Casola-Marquez

Diego Marquez

Jack Does 1-10

Jack Does 1-10 and ABC Entities 1-10

Lee Nittel

Mine Hill Township School District

Mine Hill Township School District Board Of Education

defendant counsels

Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin

Hill Wallack LLP

nature of claim: 448/over alleged civil rights violations