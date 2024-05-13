Who Got The Work

Michael D. Weaver of Plunkett Cooney has entered an appearance for Southfield Public Schools and other defendants in a pending lawsuit. The suit was filed March 25 in Michigan Eastern District Court by Carla D. Aikens PLC on behalf of a minor student who was allegedly wrongfully expelled for running a social media account connected with bullying and threats of violence. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Judith E. Levy, is 2:24-cv-10760, Doe et al v. Southfield Public Schools et al.

Education

May 13, 2024, 11:58 AM

Plaintiffs

Jane Doe

Jane Doe, for herself and as next friend to her minor child, Minor Doe

Minor Doe

Plaintiffs

Carla D. Aikens, P.C.

defendants

Ashanti Bland

Ashanti Bland

Board of Education

Darrell B. Joyce

Darrell B. Joyce

Dr. Jennifer Green

Jennifer Green

Jillian Holloway

Jillian Holloway

Minor Doe

Southfield Public Schools

Talisha Belk

Talisha Belk

The Board Of Education Of Southfield Public Schools

Yvette Ware-DeVaull

Yvette Ware-DeVaull

defendant counsels

Plunkett Cooney

nature of claim: 448/over alleged civil rights violations