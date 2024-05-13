Michael D. Weaver of Plunkett Cooney has entered an appearance for Southfield Public Schools and other defendants in a pending lawsuit. The suit was filed March 25 in Michigan Eastern District Court by Carla D. Aikens PLC on behalf of a minor student who was allegedly wrongfully expelled for running a social media account connected with bullying and threats of violence. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Judith E. Levy, is 2:24-cv-10760, Doe et al v. Southfield Public Schools et al.
Education
May 13, 2024, 11:58 AM