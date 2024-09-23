Who Got The Work

Matthew P. Mazzola of Robinson & Cole has entered an appearance for UnitedHealth Group and Oxford Health Insurance in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The complaint, which pertains to the denial of medically necessary benefits, was filed Aug. 5 in New York Southern District Court by Reardon & Sclafani on behalf of Jane and John Doe plaintiffs. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman, is 1:24-cv-05922, Doe et al v. Oxford Health Plans (NY), Inc., et al.

Health Care

September 23, 2024, 9:18 AM

Plaintiffs

Jane Doe

Jane Doe

John Doe

John Doe

Plaintiffs

Reardon & Sclafani, P.C.

Defendants

Oxford Health Insurance, Inc.

Oxford Health Plans (NY), Inc.,

Oxford Health Plans, LLC

Unitedhealth Group Incorporated

UnitedHealthCare Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Robinson & Cole

Nature of Claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations