Who Got The Work

Husch Blackwell partner Derek T. Teeter has entered an appearance for Mayo Clinic in a pending lawsuit. The case, filed May 31 in Arizona District Court by Taylor & Gomez, Bihn & McDaniel and attorney Michael S. Eskander, accuses the defendant of retaliating against two students for raising concerns about failing to investigate discrimination. The complaint contends that the defendant removed the students’ residency applications from the nationwide system and stated that it would only upload them on the condition that the students agreed to settle underlying civil rights complaints. The students also accuse the defendant of denying requested accommodations, manipulating their academic records and planning to expel them under such false pretenses as theft and academic deficiencies. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Stephen M. McNamee, is 2:24-cv-01298, Doe et al v. Mayo Clinic.

Health Care

July 15, 2024, 10:06 AM

Plaintiffs

J Doe

M Doe

Plaintiffs

Taylor & Gomez LLP

Bihn & Mcdaniel PLC

Law Office Of Eskander PLC

Defendants

Mayo Clinic

defendant counsels

Husch Blackwell

Nature of Claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA