Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Sheppard Mullin on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Christopher Harvey and Lyft Drives Connecticut Inc. to Connecticut District Court. The suit was filed by Moore, O’Brien & Foti on behalf of an unidentified minor who was allegedly sexually assaulted by Harvey after being delivered to his residence by a Lyft driver. The case is 3:23-cv-00531, Doe et al v. Lyft Drives Connecticut, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

April 26, 2023, 5:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Jane Doe

Joan Doe

John Doe

defendants

Christopher Harvey

Lyft Drives Connecticut, Inc.

defendant counsels

Sheppard Mullin

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims