New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check filed a privacy class action Friday in California Northern District Court against Kaiser Foundation Health Plan Inc., Kaiser Foundation Hospitals and the Permanente Medical Group Inc. The suit is part of a wave of cases accusing health care companies of violating state and federal privacy laws by sharing patients' protected health information with third parties through tracking pixels on their patient portals. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-02865, Doe et al v. Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc. et al.

Health Care

June 10, 2023, 11:48 AM

Plaintiffs

Jane Doe

John Doe

Plaintiffs

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check

defendants

Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.

Kaiser Foundation Hospitals

The Permanente Medical Group, Inc.

nature of claim: 890/