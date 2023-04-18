Osborn Maledon PA, the National Center for Lesbian Rights and Debevoise & Plimpton filed a civil rights lawsuit Monday in Arizona District Court against the Arizona Interscholastic Association; Arizona State Superintendent of Public Instruction Thomas C. Horne; Kyrene School District Superintendent Laura Toenjes; and the Gregory School. The court case, filed on behalf of two transgender girls, takes aim at an Arizona state law passed in March 2022 that bans transgender athletes from participating in girls’ school sports. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00185, Doe et al v. Horne et al.
Education
April 18, 2023, 3:04 PM