New Suit - Privacy

Google and other defendants were sued Tuesday in New Hampshire District Court over the unauthorized access of a Google Pixel 5A 128 GB phone. The suit was filed by Lyons Law Offices and Getman, Schulthess, Steere & Poulin on behalf of a 'John and Jane Doe' married couple, who seek damages after an employee of Google accessed the phone, while it was being repaired, and uploaded an 'intensely' intimate private photo of the couple to the wife's social media accounts, sent insulting texts to at least one of Jane's business contacts and attempted to access the plaintiff's financial information and social security numbers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00535, Doe et al v. Google, LLC et al.