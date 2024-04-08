Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Tucker Law Group and Vedder Price have stepped in to represent LSC Communications, a commercial printing company, and Phoenix Color Corp. in a pending lawsuit. The action was filed Feb. 19 in Pennsylvania Middle District Court by attorney Justin F. Robinette on behalf of a former employee who contends that her child was wrongfully denied gender-affirming care under her employer-sponsored health insurance plan due to the defendants' discriminatory practices against LGBTQ+ individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jennifer P. Wilson, is 1:24-cv-00296, Doe et al v. Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Illinois et al.

Business Services

April 08, 2024, 9:50 AM

Plaintiffs

Jane Doe

John Doe

Plaintiffs

Justin F. Robinette, Esquire

defendants

LSC Communications LLC

Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Illinois

Phoenix Color Corp.

defendant counsels

Reed Smith

Bryan M Webster

Vedder Price

Tucker Law Group

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination