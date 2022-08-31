New Suit

Holwell Shuster & Goldberg filed a lawsuit targeting the federal government Wednesday in District of Columbia District Court on behalf of a mother and two children who fled Iraq in 2016 after receiving death threats. The plaintiffs, who returned to Iraq in 2017 in order to see family, are currently seeking approval of travel documents to return to the U.S. The mother further claims that she was assaulted by members of the Mahdi militia last year. The case is 1:22-cv-02629, Doe et al v. Blinken et al.

Government

August 31, 2022, 3:30 PM