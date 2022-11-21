New Suit

The U.S. Department of Defense was hit with a lawsuit on Monday in Maine District Court over its gender transition policy. The suit, brought on behalf of a military servicemember's transgender dependent, argues that a statutory ban on military medical coverage for gender transition surgery violates equal protection and due process. The complaint was filed by Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe and GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders. The case is 2:22-cv-00368, Doe et al. v. Austin et al.

Aerospace & Defense

November 21, 2022, 2:31 PM