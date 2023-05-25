Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Dinsmore & Shohl on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Archbishop Moeller High School, the Archdiocese of Cincinnati and Michael Asbeck to Ohio Southern District Court. The suit was brought by Blessing & Wallace Law on behalf of an administrative assistant who claims that she was forced to leave her position after she complained to upper management about sexual harassment claims and rape allegations. The case is 1:23-cv-00318, Doe et al v. Archdiocese of Cincinnati et al.

Education

May 25, 2023, 6:46 AM

Plaintiffs

Jane Doe

John Doe

defendants

Archbishop Moeller High School

Archdiocese of Cincinnati

Michael Asbeck

defendant counsels

Dinsmore & Shohl

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination