New Suit

The University of Michigan and its board of regents were hit with a lawsuit Tuesday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Elizabeth Abdnour Law and Temperance Legal Group on behalf of an anonymous plaintiff, accuses the University of failing to terminate 37-year physician, Dr. Robert Anderson, for alleged sexual harassment and assault claims. According to the suit, the University first became aware of Anderson's actions in 1968 and instead of investigating or terminating him, they moved him from UM's health system department to the athletic department. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-12289, Doe Eal1 v. University of Michigan et al.