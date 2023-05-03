New Suit - Trafficking Victims Protection Act

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Howard Johnson's were sued on Wednesday in Arizona District Court for alleged violations of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act. The suit, brought by Richard J. Harris Law and the Provost Umphrey Law Firm on behalf of a 'Jane Doe' plaintiff, claims that the defendants knowingly enabled, promoted and profited from prostitution. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00759, Doe v. Scottsdale Inns LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

May 03, 2023, 6:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Jane Doe (D.H.)

Plaintiffs

Provost Umphrey Law Firm

Richard J Harris & Associates PC

defendants

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Incorporated

Scottsdale Inns LLC

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation