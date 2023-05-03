Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Howard Johnson's were sued on Wednesday in Arizona District Court for alleged violations of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act. The suit, brought by Richard J. Harris Law and the Provost Umphrey Law Firm on behalf of a 'Jane Doe' plaintiff, claims that the defendants knowingly enabled, promoted and profited from prostitution. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00759, Doe v. Scottsdale Inns LLC et al.
Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure
May 03, 2023, 6:00 PM