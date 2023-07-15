McCarter & English has stepped in to defend Alfa Cotugno Enterprises, Cadillac Motels and Albert Cotugno Jr. in a pending sex trafficking lawsuit. The action was filed May 31 in New Jersey District Court by the Locks Law Firm on behalf of anonymous plaintiff. Co-defendant Choice Hotels International is represented by Connell Foley. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo, is 2:23-cv-02973, Doe (C.J.) v. Cotugno Jr. et al.
Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure
July 15, 2023, 11:03 AM