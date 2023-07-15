Who Got The Work

McCarter & English has stepped in to defend Alfa Cotugno Enterprises, Cadillac Motels and Albert Cotugno Jr. in a pending sex trafficking lawsuit. The action was filed May 31 in New Jersey District Court by the Locks Law Firm on behalf of anonymous plaintiff. Co-defendant Choice Hotels International is represented by Connell Foley. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo, is 2:23-cv-02973, Doe (C.J.) v. Cotugno Jr. et al.

July 15, 2023, 11:03 AM

Plaintiffs

Jane Doe (C.J.)

Plaintiffs

Locks Law Firm

Cohen Placitella Roth

defendants

Albert Cotugno Jr.

Alfa Cotugno Enterprises, L.P.

Cadillac Motels, Inc.

Choice Hotels International Inc.

Choice Hotels International Services Corp.

defendant counsels

McCarter & English

Connell Foley

