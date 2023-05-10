Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Salesforce Inc., Backpage.com and former Backpage CEO Carl Ferrer to Texas Northern District Court. The suit, pertaining to alleged violations of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act, was filed by Annie McAdams PC, Sico Hoelscher Harris and the Provost Umphrey Law Firm. The court action is part of a string of similar cases on behalf of 'Jane Doe' plaintiffs alleging that the defendants knowingly enabled, promoted and profited from prostitution. The case is 3:23-cv-01040, Doe (B.A.) v. Salesforce, Inc. et al.

Technology

May 10, 2023, 10:45 AM

Plaintiffs

Jane Doe (B.A.)

Plaintiffs

Annie Mcadams PC

Sico Hoelscher Harris LLP

Provost Umphrey Law Firm

defendants

Salesforce, Inc.

Backpage.com, LLC

Carl Ferrer

defendant counsels

Carrington Coleman

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims