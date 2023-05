Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at DLA Piper on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to Texas Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Fibich, Leebron, Copeland & Briggs and Babin Law on behalf of an unidentified plaintiff who claims that she was a victim of sex trafficking at the defendant's hotels. The case is 4:23-cv-01969, Doe (A.S.) v. Wyndham Hotel & Resorts, Inc.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

May 30, 2023, 12:26 PM

Plaintiffs

Jane Doe (A.S.)

defendants

Wyndham Hotel & Resorts, Inc.

defendant counsels

DLA Piper

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims