New Suit

USA Federation of Sport Cheering, d/b/a USA Cheer, private investment firm Bain Capital and other defendants were sued Monday in Tennessee Western District Court. The suit, filed by Clemmons & Clemmons on behalf of anonymous plaintiffs, contends that young cheer athletes were subjected to unsafe environments and predatory conduct by adults, choreographers and music producers while under the direction and control of the defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-02657, Doe, as next friend of John Doe 1 et al v. Varsity Brands, LLC et al.