Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and other defendants were slapped with a lawsuit on Wednesday in Texas Northern District Court over alleged sex trafficking activity. The court case, which claims violations of the federal Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act, was brought by Provost Umphrey Law Firm and Annie McAdams PC on behalf of a 'Jane Doe' plaintiff who claims that she was a victim of sex trafficking at the defendant hotels. The suit is also backed by Sico Hoelscher Harri and the Gallagher Law Firm. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-00033, Doe A.S.
Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure
June 01, 2023, 6:34 AM