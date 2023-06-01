New Suit - Trafficking Victims Protection Act

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and other defendants were slapped with a lawsuit on Wednesday in Texas Northern District Court over alleged sex trafficking activity. The court case, which claims violations of the federal Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act, was brought by Provost Umphrey Law Firm and Annie McAdams PC on behalf of a 'Jane Doe' plaintiff who claims that she was a victim of sex trafficking at the defendant hotels. The suit is also backed by Sico Hoelscher Harri and the Gallagher Law Firm. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-00033, Doe A.S.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

June 01, 2023, 6:34 AM

Plaintiffs

Jane Doe A.S.

Plaintiffs

Provost Umphrey Law Firm

defendants

Wyndham Hotels and Resorts

Bankhead Hotels LLC

BRE/LQ TX GP, LLC

Capital Spring Sblc, LLC

Choice Hotel International, Inc.

Cplg, TX Properties LLC

Gurkarn Diamond Hotel Corporation

Inn of the West, LLC

Niyati 01 LLC

Pristine Hospitality, Inc.

Red Lion Hotels Corporation (Rlh)

Trinity Lodging LLC

Vijayalakshmi, LP

West Texas Hotel Group LLC

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims