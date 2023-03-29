New Suit

The Hill School, a private boarding school in the suburbs of Philadelphia, was hit with a civil rights lawsuit on Wednesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was brought by Clark Hill and Blank Rome on behalf of an anonymous student who was expelled for pouring a drink on a sleeping classmate. According to the complaint, the expulsion violated the school's Student Handbook and may have been racially motivated. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01210, Doe v. Hill School.

Education

March 29, 2023, 1:00 PM

Plaintiffs

John Doe

Plaintiffs

Clark Hill

defendants

The Hill School

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation