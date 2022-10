New Suit

Cheerleading franchise Rockstar Cheer, Varsity Brands and other defendants were hit with a lawsuit Tuesday in South Carolina District Court. The suit, brought by the Strom Law Firm on behalf of an anonymous plaintiff, seeks damages for years of sexual abuse and exploitation by Rockstar founder Scott Foster, who died on Aug. 22 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:22-cv-03510, Doe 3 v. Varsity Brands LLC et al.