New Suit - Copyright Class Action

Microsoft, its software development platform GitHub, and Microsoft-backed OpenAI Inc. were slapped with a class action Thursday in California Northern District Court over alleged violations of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act. The suit, brought by Joseph Saveri Law Firm and attorney Matthew Butterick on behalf of the owners of copyright interests in materials made publicly available on GitHub, concerns the defendants' Codex and Copilot products. The suit claims that the AI-assisted software programming tools were trained using GitHub repositories and frequently reproduce and distribute without attribution, the original copyright notice or licensing terms. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-07074, Doe 3 et al v. GitHub, Inc. et al.