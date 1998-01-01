New Suit - Trafficking Victim Protection Act

Boies Schiller Flexner sued JPMorgan Chase on Thursday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of women who were sexually trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein. The suit accuses the global investment bank of violating the Trafficking Victim Protection Act by financially benefitting from Epstein’s sex trafficking and by providing financial support for Epstein’s organization from 1998 through Aug. 2013. The case was jointly filed by Boies Schiller and Edwards Pottinger LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for JPMorgan. The case is 1:22-cv-10019, Doe 1 v. JP Morgan Chase & Co.